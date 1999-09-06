Rebol - A Messaging Language

REBOL, the Relative Expression-Based Object Language, is a

fascinating new scripting language developed at REBOL Technologies by

Carl Sassenrath, the architect of the Amiga operating system. REBOL

is intended to be used for Internet programming and, among its many

features, it contains very easy-to-use networking capabilities. An

example is this tiny line of REBOL code which retrieves a web page

and emails it to a (fictitious) email address: "send fred@cs.wisc.edu

read http://scout.cs.wisc.edu/" As anyone with experience in other

programming languages knows, this simple task would require more code

in almost any other language. The simplicity of some tasks in the

language comes at the expense of the apparently extensive task of

learning the entire language. For users more comfortable with

traditional, imperative programming languages, this task may seem

daunting at first, but ultimately REBOL may provide a far faster and

easier way to implement useful network-centric programs. REBOL, while

not open source, is freely available in binary form for use on

numerous platforms including Win95/98/NT, MacOS, Linux, and many

others. [CL]







What is a Messaging Language?



"There is great power here. Enormous productivity and leverage await

you."



--Carl Sassenrath

Creator of the REBOL Language



REBOL (pronounced "REB-ul") introduces the concept of a messaging

language.



Our definition of a messaging language is one that provides highly-

integrated connectivity (networking) along with context sensitivity

(what we call "dialecting"). English and other natural languages are

messaging languages. Unlike most computer languages which command or

compute, messaging languages communicate or describe. They are a

superset of the former. After all, if you can communicate, you can

always command, but not the other way around.



When you consider natural (human) languages, you find one enduring

element: their ability to adapt to change. For instance, we constantly

add new words to English and from time to time even alter its grammar.

This leaves the language free to evolve as we evolve.



When we apply human languages to domains such as medicine, fishing, law,

dancing, engineering, photography, and nearly every other discipline, we

create specialized "sub-languages" to improve the efficiency of our

expression. In messaging language terms, we call this dialecting. It is

the ability to create variations, or sub-languages, for domain-specific

communication.



Dialecting provides us with greater expressive economy. When a lawyer

uses the word "contract" it has the full implication of years of

experience behind the simple expression. When a movie director calls out

"pan left" or "zoom slowly to a close up", she depends on the economy of

the words to produce quick results. The message is carried, but few

words are required. That is the power of context sensitivity.



As a messaging language, REBOL provides seamless network connectivity to

the Internet protocols such as HTTP, FTP, SMTP, POP, NNTP, Finger, and

others. It can be applied not only to scripting, but to any domain that

would benefit from greater expressive leverage and productivity. Its

power is broad. With context sensitivity, REBOL is capable of an endless

evolution. It can express concepts, data, and actions never before

imagined.



REBOL is truly one of the most flexible and powerful computer languages

ever created. It has tremendous depth, yet through its use of

connectivity and dialecting, it keeps simple things simple to do. It

provides great leverage and productivity and takes that bold step

necessary to propel computing technology into the next century.



For examples of using REBOL, the Messaging Language, see..... here.

